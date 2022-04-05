Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.