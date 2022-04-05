Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 87,177 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 32.07% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRND. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 164.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $31.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.
