Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.95% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,459,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,953,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,257 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,943,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.