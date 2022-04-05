Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

