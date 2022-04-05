Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,593 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD stock opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.14 and a 200-day moving average of $216.56. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.