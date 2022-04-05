Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 32,925 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.04% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVHD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $430,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.