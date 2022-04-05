Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 50,260 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

