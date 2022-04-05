Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

