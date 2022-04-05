Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.