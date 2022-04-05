Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in American Water Works by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 66,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,066,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

