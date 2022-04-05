Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

