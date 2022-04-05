Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.11 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $574.82 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

