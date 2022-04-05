Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $297.07 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $297,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

