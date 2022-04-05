Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $26,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

ADM stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

