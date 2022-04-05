Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,912 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.01% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

JHML opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

