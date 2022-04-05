Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 30,306 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $30,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

