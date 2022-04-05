Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 10.72% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

