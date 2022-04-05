Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post $157.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the highest is $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $654.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $667.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $692.11 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $709.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.
In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CBU opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.
Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
