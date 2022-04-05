Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post $157.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the highest is $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $654.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $667.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $692.11 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $709.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

CBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.