Comparing AZEK (AZEK) and Its Peers

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the "Plastics products, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AZEK to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s peers have a beta of 2.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AZEK and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 667 787 40 2.47

AZEK presently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.82%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AZEK and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 40.25 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.98

AZEK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AZEK beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

