Comparing Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MaxCyte and Bioqual’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 20.22 -$19.08 million N/A N/A Bioqual $57.68 million 1.40 $6.33 million $6.28 14.33

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MaxCyte and Bioqual, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18% Bioqual 9.38% N/A N/A

Summary

Bioqual beats MaxCyte on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Bioqual (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

