Comparing Latham Group (SWIM) & The Competition

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Latham Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Latham Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 115 667 787 40 2.47

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.58%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -24.89 Latham Group Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.98

Latham Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Latham Group rivals beat Latham Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

