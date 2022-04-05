Comparing Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) & Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC – Get Rating) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Onyx and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne -22.22% -8.10% -5.15%

This table compares Onyx and Helmerich & Payne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $1.22 billion 3.88 -$326.15 million ($2.87) -15.61

Onyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onyx and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 2 3 6 0 2.36

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.90%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Onyx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Onyx (Get Rating)

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

