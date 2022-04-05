Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMPX. Raymond James began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.
