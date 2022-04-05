Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.
NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $3.25 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
