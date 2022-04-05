Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $3.25 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.