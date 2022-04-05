Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.43. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

