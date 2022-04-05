Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $276.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.32.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,613,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $371,552,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

