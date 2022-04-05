Contrasting CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and Elmira Savings Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.06 $57.71 million $3.16 8.22 Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million N/A $5.22 million $1.48 15.52

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CNB Financial pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNB Financial and Elmira Savings Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 27.09% 15.42% 1.12% Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A

Summary

CNB Financial beats Elmira Savings Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Elmira Savings Bank (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

