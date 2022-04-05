Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.16 and a one year high of C$13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 128.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

