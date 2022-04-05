Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
