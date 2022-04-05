Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after buying an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Shares of ANSS opened at $323.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.38 and its 200-day moving average is $355.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

