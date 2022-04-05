Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $237,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.