Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $84.12 and a 52-week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

