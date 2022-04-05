Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

