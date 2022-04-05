Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $370,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04.

