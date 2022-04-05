Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

