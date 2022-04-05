Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Reduced by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,019. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

