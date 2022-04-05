Corey B. Bieber Sells 3,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.03, for a total transaction of C$240,090.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.78, for a total transaction of C$153,560.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total transaction of C$313,920.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total transaction of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,130. The firm has a market cap of C$90.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$36.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$71.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

