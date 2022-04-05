Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 633,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

