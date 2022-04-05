Cowen Lowers Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $15.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

OPRA stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.07. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 59.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

