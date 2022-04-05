Cowen Lowers Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $15.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
OPRA stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.07. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $13.44.
Opera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.
