CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $2.88 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.78.
About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.