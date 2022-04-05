Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,180 ($54.82).

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,518 ($46.14) on Friday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,547.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,600.62.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.