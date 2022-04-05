Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $550.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,859. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $352.10 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.98.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

