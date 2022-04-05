Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

