Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

