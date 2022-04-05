Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €84.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €84.00 ($92.31) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.41 ($83.97).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG stock opened at €44.19 ($48.56) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.90 and its 200-day moving average is €65.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.