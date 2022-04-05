Credit Suisse Group Trims Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price to €52.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

