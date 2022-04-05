Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 88.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.