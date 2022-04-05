Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 88.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.
In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
