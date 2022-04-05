Critical Analysis: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) vs. Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agent Information Software and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brightcove has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 154.83%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brightcove $211.09 million 1.59 $5.40 million $0.13 62.39

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Brightcove 2.56% 7.40% 3.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brightcove beats Agent Information Software on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software (Get Rating)

Agent Information Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

