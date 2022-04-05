Critical Comparison: Latham Group (SWIM) & Its Peers

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Latham Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Latham Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Latham Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 115 667 789 40 2.47

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.58%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -24.89 Latham Group Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.98

Latham Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Latham Group peers beat Latham Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.