Critical Contrast: VersaBank. (VBNK) vs. Its Competitors

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VersaBank. to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank. 23.07% 10.16% 1.28% VersaBank. Competitors 22.95% 11.42% 0.94%

This is a summary of current ratings for VersaBank. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00 VersaBank. Competitors 1112 3309 2747 85 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 68.11%. Given VersaBank.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VersaBank. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank. $75.30 million $17.80 million 16.03 VersaBank. Competitors $12.93 billion $2.94 billion 9.33

VersaBank.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.. VersaBank. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VersaBank. peers beat VersaBank. on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

VersaBank. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

