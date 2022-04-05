Critical Review: GreenBox POS (GBOX) & The Competition

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GreenBox POS to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

This table compares GreenBox POS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% GreenBox POS Competitors -22.67% -15.80% -3.72%

This table compares GreenBox POS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million -$26.45 million -6.76 GreenBox POS Competitors $1.69 billion $120.63 million 21.13

GreenBox POS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS’s competitors have a beta of 1.96, indicating that their average stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GreenBox POS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS Competitors 175 712 1014 27 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 47.69%. Given GreenBox POS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenBox POS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GreenBox POS competitors beat GreenBox POS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.